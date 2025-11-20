 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers has a limited practice Thursday

  
Published November 20, 2025 03:57 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did indeed practice on Thursday despite a fracture in his left wrist.

He was a limited participant.

Rodgers missed Wednesday’s work but said he hoped to return on Thursday.

Mason Rudolph will start if Rodgers doesn’t play in Sunday’s game against the Bears, with rookie Will Howard as the backup.

Rudolph completed 12 of 16 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in two offensive possessions on Sunday.

He’s a great backup,” Rodgers said of Rudolph on Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He’s super helpful during the week. He’s a professional. He is ready to play. He’s a gamer, and watching the locker room last week, I was super fired up watching him go up and down the field and those couple drives he had. I’m thankful for the way he played, the way he prepares. He’s a lot more type A, I would say, than I am with the preparation. He’s wound a little tight, but it makes it for a good backup of quarterback because he’s so in tune to the details, and I just love being around him.”

Running back Jaylen Warren (ankle) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral) also returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s session.

Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams (concussion) had a full practice after limited work on Wednesday.

Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) remained limited, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) took a second consecutive day off.