Aaron Rodgers has a limited practice Thursday

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did indeed practice on Thursday despite a fracture in his left wrist.

He was a limited participant.

Rodgers missed Wednesday’s work but said he hoped to return on Thursday.

Mason Rudolph will start if Rodgers doesn’t play in Sunday’s game against the Bears, with rookie Will Howard as the backup.

Rudolph completed 12 of 16 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in two offensive possessions on Sunday.

“He’s a great backup,” Rodgers said of Rudolph on Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He’s super helpful during the week. He’s a professional. He is ready to play. He’s a gamer, and watching the locker room last week, I was super fired up watching him go up and down the field and those couple drives he had. I’m thankful for the way he played, the way he prepares. He’s a lot more type A, I would say, than I am with the preparation. He’s wound a little tight, but it makes it for a good backup of quarterback because he’s so in tune to the details, and I just love being around him.”

Running back Jaylen Warren (ankle) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral) also returned to limited work after missing Wednesday’s session.

Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams (concussion) had a full practice after limited work on Wednesday.

Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) remained limited, and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) took a second consecutive day off.