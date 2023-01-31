 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers: Interesting that it sounds like trade conversations are going on without me

  
Published January 31, 2023 09:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on who could benefit from Aaron Rodgers, including the Jets, who could start fresh at QB, and the Dolphins, who could dodge the Tua Tagovailoa concussion troubles.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that he “hasn’t been thinking about much of anything” to do with his football future since the end of the Packers’ season, but he definitely seems to be keeping tabs on what others might be thinking.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he isn’t going to make any decision about playing in 2023 before the Super Bowl but added that he feels “confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

Rodgers’ call on returning is only one part of the offseason puzzle. Rodgers could share a preference to play for another team and the Packers could want to trade Rodgers so Jordan Love can step into the starting quarterback job. Rodgers said that he’s not considering those options ahead of a decision about playing, but believes others are having discussions about potential deals.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting ,” Rodgers said.

Given the uncertainty about Rodgers’ plans, it would be foolish for the Packers to be caught unprepared for any of the options on the table. Obviously nothing involving another team would be able to move forward without Rodgers’ involvement, but it’s hardly surprising that the Packers would want to know what’s possible when and if Rodgers decides to play in 2023.