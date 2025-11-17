Aaron Rodgers is “50-50" for Sunday at Bears

Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears. He may be leasing them to Mason Rudolph on Sunday.

Monday’s imaging tests will reveal plenty about the left wrist injury that knocked Rodgers out of Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

And, yes, it’s a wrist injury. The team called it a hand injury throughout the second half win over the Bengals. Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that it’s the wrist.

As explained last night on NBC, Rodgers wanted to keep playing. He was prevented from doing so. Monday’s examination will show the extent of the injury (a small fracture is reportedly feared), and the potential duration of any absence.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the key factors will be whether the injury could end up getting worse and whether Rodgers can sufficiently grip the ball. Rapoport characterizes the possibility of Rodgers facing the Bears on Sunday as “50-50.”

Rodgers, who may be in his final NFL season, will surely want to be available for what could be his last game at Soldier Field. And adjustments can be made to account for any difficulties in gripping the ball with his left hand. Shotgun formation. Adjustments to how he receives the snap under center.

His right hand is the one that matters. And he wouldn’t be the first quarterback to find a way to play with an impaired non-throwing hand.

The key is this — Rodgers will do everything he can to find a way to play. He has seven regular-season games left, possibly for good. He’ll surely be inclined to assume any and all risks of further injury in the name of keeping this thing going.

The question will be whether the team lets him. Rudolph did well on Sunday, presiding over game in which a 10-6 margin became a 34-12 win. Along the way, Rudolph completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, for a passer rating of 118.5.

The easy response to that from Rodgers would be this: “Then let me risk it. If the wrist gets messed up to the point that I can’t play, you can ride with Rudolph.”

If it really is a 50-50 proposition as to his left wrist, look for Rodgers to do anything he can to put his right thumb on the scale.