Aaron Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 in New York

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath gave his blessing to have his retired jersey unretired for Aaron Rodgers, because what else was Namath going to do? If he’d done anything else, he’d look like a poor sport.

Fortunately, Rodgers is reportedly doing the right thing, too.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 with the Jets. It’s the number Rodgers wore in college, at Cal.

We argued last month that Rodgers should opt for No. 8 , and that he should allow Namath’s No. 12 to remain retired.

And if/when some future Packers quarterback who wore No. 12 elsewhere goes to Green Bay, we’ll argue that Rodgers’s retired jersey should be respected.

As we said last week, the number doesn’t make the man. The man makes the number. If that’s the only thing Aaron and I ever agree on, that’s good enough for me.