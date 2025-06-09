 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers is officially a Steeler

  
Published June 9, 2025 04:59 PM

We knew it had happened. It’s still strange to see it. Almost as jarring as it will be to see him in a black and gold uniform.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially is a Steeler.

There it is on the daily transaction report, beneath the Browns signing tackle Jackson Barton and above the Titans signing rookie fourth-rounder Chimere Dike.

Rodgers will report for work on Tuesday, at the team’s mandatory minicamp. He’ll talk to reporters after practice.

He’ll also wear No. 8, his number at Cal and with the Jets. Although that seemed to be the obvious choice (given that No. 12 is unofficially retired for Terry Bradshaw), No. 8 was hardly a lucky number for Rodgers in New York.