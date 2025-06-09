Aaron Rodgers is officially a Steeler

We knew it had happened. It’s still strange to see it. Almost as jarring as it will be to see him in a black and gold uniform.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially is a Steeler.

There it is on the daily transaction report, beneath the Browns signing tackle Jackson Barton and above the Titans signing rookie fourth-rounder Chimere Dike.

Rodgers will report for work on Tuesday, at the team’s mandatory minicamp. He’ll talk to reporters after practice.

He’ll also wear No. 8, his number at Cal and with the Jets. Although that seemed to be the obvious choice (given that No. 12 is unofficially retired for Terry Bradshaw), No. 8 was hardly a lucky number for Rodgers in New York.