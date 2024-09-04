 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers is the Jets’ only offensive captain

  
Published September 4, 2024 11:19 AM

For the second consecutive season, Aaron Rodgers is the Jets’ only offensive captain.

The Jets announced their captains on Tuesday, and Rodgers was the only one on the offense, just as he was at the start of the 2023 season, in which he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the first possession of the first game. In addition to two years as the Jets’ captain, Rodgers wore the ‘C’ patch on his Packers jersey every year that the team used them.

On defense the Jets have two captains: Linebacker LB C.J. Mosley and lineman Quinnen Williams. Mosley has been a captain every year he has played for the Jets, while Williams is a captain for the second straight season.

The Jets’ special teams captain is punter Thomas Morstead. This is Morstead’s first season as a Jets captain. He was twice the Saints’ special teams captain.