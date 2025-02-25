Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford look to add to their record career earnings

They entered the league four years apart, as first-round picks. They’re currently ranked first and second in all-time career earnings.

Via Spotrac.com, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made $381.6 million in his 20-year career. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks second on the list, with $364 million in 16 seasons.

Tom Brady is third, with $317.6 million. Matt Ryan lands at fourth, with $306.2 million.

Russell Wilson stands at fifth, with $305.3 million. Kirk Cousins is sixth, at $293.9 million. Both will likely pass Ryan this year. Cousins, given that he’s guaranteed to make $27.5 million, will pass Brady, too.

The rest of the top ten are Drew Brees ($273.9 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($266.7 million), Peyton Manning ($247.7 million), and Dak Prescott ($247.6 million).

For both Rodgers and Stafford, the question for 2025 becomes whether they’ll want to maximize their earnings or whether they’ll take less for the right situation. Both have won a Super Bowl. Both are first-ballot, no-brainer Hall of Famers.

Of the two, Rodgers seems more likely to take less to get a chance to go out with a contender, given that his time with the Jets (despite being, as he has described it, the best two years of his life) does not reflect his tenure with the Packers.

Rodgers will be a free agent. Stafford will get a new contract that increases the $27 million he’s due to make in 2025, either from the Rams or a new team.

Eventually, Stafford could finish his career as No. 1. And he’ll hold it until he’s passed by Prescott or, in time, Patrick Mahomes — who has made $181.9 million in eight seasons.