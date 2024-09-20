Aaron Rodgers on Jets fans chanting his name: “It was a really special night”

After getting hurt just four plays into his first Jets home game last year, Aaron Rodgers played a full game on Thursday night, and he said hearing Jets fans chant his name during the win over the Patriots meant a lot to him.

“It was a really special night. All those chants were really meaningful. I was kind of hoping for a stop there to be able to take a final knee on the field, but, yeah, a special night,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the Achilles tendon he tore last year isn’t bothering him and he felt comfortable running, cutting and planting on the turf at MetLife Stadium.

“It felt great. I was feeling real good out there,” Rodgers said. “I felt like I was myself quite a few years ago.”

Rodgers said one hit he took near the sideline reminded him that he needs to be more deliberate about getting out of bounds so he avoids contact.

“I am 40, and there’s really fast guys in this league, so I’ve got to finish the play out of bounds,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers finished the game 27-of-35 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 24-3 Jets win that was special for him, and for the home crowd.