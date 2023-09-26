Aaron Rodgers on Jets: We have to hold our poise, can’t point fingers

Aaron Rodgers didn’t tell anyone to relax about the state of the Jets offense after two straight losses, but the injured quarterback did say that he’d like to see people “stick with our guys and have a little belief” in the players who are still on the field.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about the critical comments Joe Namath and others have shared about Zach Wilson are “too much negativity” over the last couple of weeks. He said Wilson has to “find a way to block some of that out” while acknowledging that’s easier said than done given the volume.

Rodgers wasn’t without criticism for the unit, however. He said last Sunday’s 15-10 home loss to the Patriots was a game the Jets have to win and that he doesn’t like the “side stuff” he’s seen in terms of sideline spats between players. Rodgers said the team needs to “hold our poise” in adverse situations and “be a little better competitors.”

“We just need to grow up a little bit on offense,” Rodgers said. “Lock in, do our jobs — everybody — and not point fingers at each other. . . . It sucks not being there. It’s really hard. I miss the guys. I miss the leadership opportunity. I miss ballin’, competing. I feel like if I was there some of these things wouldn’t be happening.”

Rodgers reiterated that he wants to be able to walk before he returns to the team’s facility in order to help with some of the things he discussed on the show, but that isn’t expected to happen for a few weeks so the team will continue to have to find its way without him on hand.