Aaron Rodgers reportedly rejected trade to Patriots

  
Published June 17, 2023 09:55 AM
June 15, 2023 08:44 AM
From Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson in New York to Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name the top new QB-WR duos for next season.

If the Patriots had indeed traded quarterback Mac Jones, whose relationship with coach Bill Belichick became strained (to say the least) in 2022, who would New England’s quarterback have been in 2023?

The easy response is Bailey Zappe. The more fun response is Aaron Rodgers.

Craig Carton, now exclusively with Fox Sports after leaving WFAN, said this week on his FS1 morning show that Rodgers turned down a trade to the Patriots.

Aaron Rodgers almost wasn’t a Jet ,” Carton said. “The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers, and when Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, ‘No, we ain’t playing for New England. We want to be a Jet.”

It makes sense, for a few reasons. First, former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett now works for the Jets, not the Patriots. Second, Belichick has a history of coaching players hard. Rodgers might not want that.

Rodgers has gushed about how much fun he’s having with the Jets. Under Belichick, it’s “zero fun, sir ” -- except when they have a Super Bowl parade.

The fact (if it’s factual) that the Patriots wanted Rodgers shows that Belichick realizes the clock is ticking on him turning things around. Whether it’s this year or next, the hot seat is creeping closer.