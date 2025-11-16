 Skip navigation
What's behind Jefferson's down year with Vikings?
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Aaron Rodgers will have left wrist evaluated Monday

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:59 PM

The Steelers beat the Bengals 34-12 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 and they played the second half of the game with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers left the game with a left wrist injury he suffered late in the first half. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin did not have any details to share about Rodgers’ condition and said that Monday will bring more clarity about the quarterback’s status.

“Aaron’s obviously out with a wrist injury,” Tomlin said in his press conference. “He’ll be evaluated in the morning. I’ll give you guys more information there.”

Rodgers was 9-of-15 for 116 yards and a touchdown. Rudolph was 12-of-16 for 127 yards and a touchdown in the final two quarters of the win. The Steelers will be in Chicago next Sunday.