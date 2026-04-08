Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has six top-30 visits

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren appears headed to being a late first-round draft pick later this month.

McNeil-Warren has become a popular top-30 visitor.

He is currently visiting the Dolphins in Miami after recent visits with the Patriots, Browns, Cowboys and Falcons, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. McNeil-Warren will head to Pittsburgh after finishing in Miami today.

McNeil-Warren earned second-team All-American honors last season when he totaled 77 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com ranks McNeil-Warren as his 23rd-best player in the draft, third among safeties.