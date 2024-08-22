 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers will not play in final preseason game

  
Published August 22, 2024 11:24 AM

Jets head coach Robert Saleh left the door open to playing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team’s final preseason game throughout training camp, but he slammed it shut on Thursday.

Saleh told reporters at a press conference that Rodgers will not take the field against the Giants this weekend. Rodgers did not play in either of the first two games this month either.

The decision means that Rodgers’s first game action since tearing his Achilles in the season opener last year will come against the 49ers on the first Monday night of the regular season. Rodgers did get some work in joint practices and that will have to suffice to get him ready for his long-awaited return to the lineup.

Saleh said most of the team’s other starters will also stay on the bench as the team turns its attention toward the regular season.