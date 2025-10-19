 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Abdul Carter is active for the Giants

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:45 PM

Giants rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter was a late-week addition to the team’s injury report, but he’s good to go on Sunday.

Carter is active after being listed as questionable to face the Broncos due to a hamstring injury. Carter has 13 tackles, a half-sack and eight quarterback hits so far this season.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, linebacker Swayze Bozeman, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, center John Michael Schmitz, offensive lineman Evan Neal, and quarterback Jameis Winston are inactive for the Giants.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will make his Broncos debut after being activated on Saturday. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones, linebacker Jonah Elliss, and safety J.T. Gray are their inactive players.