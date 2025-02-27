 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_caseriointvv2_250226.jpg
Caserio: Texans ‘made progress’ during 2024 season
nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_caseriointvv2_250226.jpg
Caserio: Texans ‘made progress’ during 2024 season
nbc_pft_harmonintv_250226.jpg
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
nbc_pft_macdonaldintv_250226.jpg
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Abdul Carter might need foot surgery

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:29 AM

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft, might need foot surgery.

Carter’s agent told multiple reporters that Carter has a stress reaction in his foot, has been consulting with doctors, and might get surgery to insert a screw in his foot to repair the injury. The recovery time for that surgery would be about eight weeks.

“There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple reporters.

Carter also might not get the surgery and still work out for NFL teams at Penn State’s Pro Day on March 28. Carter plans to continue discussing the matter with doctors, his agents and his family before making a decision.

Rosenhaus characterized the injury as minor and said he does not expect it to affect Carter’s draft status. Rosenhaus predicted that Carter will be the first overall pick.