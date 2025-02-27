Abdul Carter might need foot surgery

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft, might need foot surgery.

Carter’s agent told multiple reporters that Carter has a stress reaction in his foot, has been consulting with doctors, and might get surgery to insert a screw in his foot to repair the injury. The recovery time for that surgery would be about eight weeks.

“There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple reporters.

Carter also might not get the surgery and still work out for NFL teams at Penn State’s Pro Day on March 28. Carter plans to continue discussing the matter with doctors, his agents and his family before making a decision.

Rosenhaus characterized the injury as minor and said he does not expect it to affect Carter’s draft status. Rosenhaus predicted that Carter will be the first overall pick.