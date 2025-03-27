Abdul Carter will not work out at Penn State Pro Day

Teams attending Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday will not get to see one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class in action.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, agent Drew Rosenhaus said edge rusher Abdul Carter will not work out during tomorrow’s event.

“He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid-April.”

Carter, 21, was the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 2024, finishing the season with 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in 16 games. He also recorded four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

He is widely expected to be a top-five pick in next month’s draft, if not one of the top two selections.