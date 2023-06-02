 Skip navigation
Abraham Lucas’ strength “almost all the way back” after shoulder surgery

  
Published June 2, 2023 02:57 AM

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen is recovering from knee surgery and he isn’t the only member of the team’s 2022 draft class who went in for an operation this offseason.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas had shoulder surgery after the team’s season ended with a postseason loss to the 49ers and head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the 2022 third-round pick’s condition at a press conference on Thursday. Carroll said that the team expects Lucas to be back to full speed by the start of the season.

“He’s doing great and his strength is almost all the way back,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “There’s no hesitation in that he’ll make it back in our thinking. He’s doing all of the work, all of the walk-through stuff.”

Lucas joined first-round pick Charles Cross as the team’s starting tackles last season and they joined Woolen as part of a rookie class that helped the team outperform expectations during the 2022 season. Getting both Lucas and Woolen healthy will be a big part of their bid to repeat that success in 2023.