Adam Peters on No. 2 pick: “We’re far from our answer”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said over the weekend it’s “fair to envision” that Washington will select a quarterback early on in the 2024 draft next month.

On Monday, Commanders General Manager Adam Peters noted that the team still has plenty to do before determining a choice at No. 2 overall.

“We still have a lot of [time], a month til the draft [as of] today,” Peters said at the annual league meeting, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “It doesn’t sound like a long time, but you get a lot of information in that month. There are still some of the guys we haven’t seen in person. So, we’ll go out and do that next week, see a couple more quarterbacks. Then, we’ll do visits with them. We’ll do Zoom calls. We’ll do a lot of different things.

“So, we’re far from our answer.”

It stands to reason that Washington will have its choice of any player not named Caleb Williams, as Chicago appears very close to their answer for the No. 1 overall pick. Still, Peters said he’s not assuming anything for sure when it comes to the team in front of Washington.

“I think you have to be prepared for anything,” Peters said. “I can’t assume that [the Bears are] drafting a certain guy at No. 1. If you do that and they don’t, oh, shoot.

“Regardless of how much information you have that says one thing leading up to [the draft] you don’t know until the card is turned in.”

We’ll all see who the Commanders end up with in a month.