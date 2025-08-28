Adam Thielen: Bryce Young is a great man, great leader, and great QB

The Vikings traded for receiver Adam Thielen this week, bringing him back to the team that brought him into the league and had him around for nine seasons.

But Thielen spent the last two years with Carolina, playing with young quarterback Bryce Young.

Visiting with Minnesota reporters for the first time since the trade on Thursday, Thielen spoke highly of Young after being around him for years.

“I will say this about Bryce — because he deserves the respect. He’s a great man. He’s a great leader. And he’s a great quarterback,” Thielen said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com. “You saw that at the end of last year. Just the stuff he had to go through, the adversity through his first two years in the league. You don’t wish that upon anybody. For him to handle that, and to where he’s at right now. It says a lot about his character, and who he is, and what kind of player he’s going to be in this league. So much respect for him. Because I guarantee you I’m not here today without him. Him trusting me. Him giving me opportunities. And believing in me to be able to still continue to play this game that I love.”

Young started 16 games in 2023, helping Thielen reach 1,014 yards with four touchdowns on 103 catches. Thielen missed seven games due to injury in 2024, recording 48 receptions for 615 yards with five TDs.