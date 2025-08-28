 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Thielen: Bryce Young is a great man, great leader, and great QB

  
Published August 28, 2025 04:38 PM

The Vikings traded for receiver Adam Thielen this week, bringing him back to the team that brought him into the league and had him around for nine seasons.

But Thielen spent the last two years with Carolina, playing with young quarterback Bryce Young.

Visiting with Minnesota reporters for the first time since the trade on Thursday, Thielen spoke highly of Young after being around him for years.

“I will say this about Bryce — because he deserves the respect. He’s a great man. He’s a great leader. And he’s a great quarterback,” Thielen said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com. “You saw that at the end of last year. Just the stuff he had to go through, the adversity through his first two years in the league. You don’t wish that upon anybody. For him to handle that, and to where he’s at right now. It says a lot about his character, and who he is, and what kind of player he’s going to be in this league. So much respect for him. Because I guarantee you I’m not here today without him. Him trusting me. Him giving me opportunities. And believing in me to be able to still continue to play this game that I love.”

Young started 16 games in 2023, helping Thielen reach 1,014 yards with four touchdowns on 103 catches. Thielen missed seven games due to injury in 2024, recording 48 receptions for 615 yards with five TDs.