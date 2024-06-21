Adam Thielen: You can tell by his demeanor that Bryce Young is more comfortable

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Lions the NFC’s ‘next hot team’?
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Thielen: You can tell by his demeanor that Bryce Young is more comfortable

  
Published June 21, 2024 12:04 PM

It’s no secret that last year’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young had a tough rookie season.

But in the aftermath of the Panthers’ offseason program, veteran receiver Adam Thielen said this week that he’s optimistic about the young quarterback entering 2024.

“It’s been awesome. Not only him, just a lot of the young guys, a lot of the staff. It’s just been a great offseason to just see some of these guys who haven’t been in the league very long — just the way that they’ve come in with confidence,” Thielen said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “You can tell, Bryce’s demeanor in the building — he’s just more comfortable, right? And you don’t realize it when you start getting to be a veteran guy, just because you forget about those times.”

Thielen noted that last year, Young wasn’t even a part of the early offseason program because he hadn’t been drafted yet.

“I’m thinking back to that like, now he’s there,” Thielen said. “Now we’re getting routes on air, we’re around each other, we’re in the locker room together, we’re BSing, talking about how great the Timberwolves are — because I’m a Timberwolves fan. So, you have that time together that we didn’t have last year.”

Thielen added that just going through the process of entering the league can be a whirlwind for a young QB between learning the playbook and getting to know new teammates before the summer break. Then once training camp begins, everyone has to hit the ground running — and that’s not including some of the clear issues the Panthers had with their systems in 2023.

“So, it’s been a really cool offseason to see how he’s come back with, OK, I’ve got urgency, I’ve got confidence, I have comfortability in the system, in the facility, the locker room, and what that does for a player,” Thielen said. “I’m excited about what that looks like going into training camp.

“Again, like I said last year and I’ll never not talk about this — things are always great this time of year. There’s no wins, no losses, there’s no adversity. It’s all good right now, every single team thinks they can go to the playoffs and have a chance to win the Super Bowl. So we’ll see how it goes when the bullets start flying, but we’re in a good place.”