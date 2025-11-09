 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Adonai Mitchell inactive for Jets; John Metchie and Mazi Smith will play

  
Published November 9, 2025 11:49 AM

The Jets acquired three players in trades since they last played a game and two of them will be active against the Browns on Sunday.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is the exception. Mitchell is inactive after joining the team on Tuesday as part of the compensation for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The Jets also picked up wide receiver John Metchie from the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Michael Carter and he is active on Sunday. Allen Lazard is a healthy scratch in the receiver group.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith came from Dallas in the Quinnen Williams trade and he is set to make his Jets debut. Smith, who was a 2023 first-round pick, had three tackles in five appearances with Dallas this season.