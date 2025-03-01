 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy
nbc_pft_henderson_250228.jpg
Henderson on what makes OSU players so special

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
After four days and 59 interviews, we’re back from Indianapolis

  
Published February 28, 2025 08:01 PM

The Scouting Combine continues through the weekend. The PFT contingent made its exit on Friday.

After conducting 47 interviews during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, we set a new record with 59 sit-downs in four days.

You’ve seen plenty of them attached to various posts drawn from the answers or relevant to the player, coach, G.M., or team. And you can find all of them at the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

For now, we’ll pivot to covering all aspects of the league as free agency approaches (quickly). Along with everything relating to the draft. Along with anything else of interest, including any and all altercations happening at a local branch of a nationwide food and/or beverage provider.

The PFT website continues to be the primary platform for all content. PFT Live will produce new two-hour episodes every Monday through Friday, with special editions of #PFTPM if/when big news happens after PFT Live has ended. Links to nearly every story will land on Twitter, Threads, and BlueSky. Various graphics and clips show up on the PFT Instagram page.

Through it all, the mission continues. Letting you know what has happened as it happened, with analysis aimed at explaining the moves (even when they’re inexplicable) and spinning it forward.