After trade with Cardinals, Titans select Will Levis with 33rd overall pick

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:26 PM
nbc_nfldraft_florio11thpick_23042
April 27, 2023 09:47 PM
The Tennessee Titans pass on quarterback with Will Levis still on the board, opting for Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.

Will Levis left Kansas City and returned home after not being drafted in the first round Thursday.

His wait didn’t take long Friday.

The Titans traded up to take the Kentucky quarterback with the 33rd overall pick.

The Cardinals also gave up pick 81 in the deal, with the Titans surrendering picks 41, 72 and a 2024 third-rounder. Arizona made two trades in the first round Thursday and ended up with offensive lineman Paris Johnson with the sixth pick.

Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort formerly worked with the Titans.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s $36.6 million cap hit in 2023 has prompted a question the entire offseason about whether Tennessee might move on from him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Titans are expected to start Tannehill this season with plans to move on from him after 2023.