Agent to NFL: “Shame on you” for revoking Kyren Lacy’s Combine invitation

Former LSU receiver and 2025 draft prospect Kyren Lacy died last weekend, by suicide. The incident happened on the weekend before a grand jury was scheduled to hear evidence regarding a December 2024 automobile accident that had Lacy accused of hit and run and negligent homicide in connection with the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.

On Friday, agent Rocky Arceneaux issued a statement regarding the situation.

“I’ve been processing this loss in private with Kyren’s family and loved ones and with their permission, I would like to share the following,” Arceneaux said. “Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person. In December, Alliance was blessed to welcome Kyren into our family. His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone. Staff and clients alike.

“He loved football. The fact that it was also going to be a means to provide for his family meant even more. His family was his everything.

“As stated by his attorney, there was a high probability the felony charge of negligent homicide would have been declined by a grand jury this past Monday. Kyren was hearthbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury’s decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives.

“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for. Shame on the investigating agency for being more concerned about public perception — and pressure to charge someone — than actually investigating the facts.

“K2 — You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week’s time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying — all without having the facts — were too much to bear. We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on your team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant.”

When it comes to the Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL takes no punitive action (the league insists paid leave is not punishment) until the underlying criminal case has been resolved. In the case of unresolved charges against players who have yet to be drafted, the NFL can do whatever it wants. And barring a player from attending the Combine absolutely qualifies as punishment.

Whether the NFL should ban a player from attending the Combine because of an unresolved criminal allegation isa different issue. Young men who are facing criminal accusations, who are innocent until proven guilty in the eyes of the law, perhaps deserve a little more consideration from the NFL.

The problem is that, because players who have yet to be drafted aren’t in the NFL Players Association, they have no protections under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

No one will know whether Lacy would still be alive if he’d attended the Combine. The point is that, at a time when a player is facing a significant degree of stress from criminal accusations and everything associated with them, every additional negative development adds to the complicated assortment of stressors that could push him over the edge. That makes it more than reasonable for the NFL to consider whether the same deference that applies to its current players who face criminal charges should be afforded to its prospective players, too.