 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson has no ligament or nerve damage

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:12 AM

injLions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got some good news from the doctors who performed emergency surgery to repair the broken bones in his lower leg.

Hutchinson suffered no ligament or nerve damage in the injury and may be back in even less than the four months that the Lions initially said would be the minimum time he would need to recover, according to multiple reports.

That raises the question of whether the Lions could have Hutchinson on the field with them if they were to make it to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is on February 9, and the injury was on October 13, which means he would have to return in slightly less than four months from what was described as a 4-6 month injury.

But the early indications are that it’s at least possible that Hutchinson could do it. Often players who suffer serious broken bones also have injuries to ligaments, nerves and arteries that are additional complications, but Hutchinson does not. Getting to the Super Bowl without their best defensive player would be a tall order, but if the Lions can do it, Hutchinson may have recovered enough to take the field with them.