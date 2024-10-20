Aidan Hutchinson has no ligament or nerve damage

injLions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got some good news from the doctors who performed emergency surgery to repair the broken bones in his lower leg.

Hutchinson suffered no ligament or nerve damage in the injury and may be back in even less than the four months that the Lions initially said would be the minimum time he would need to recover, according to multiple reports.

That raises the question of whether the Lions could have Hutchinson on the field with them if they were to make it to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is on February 9, and the injury was on October 13, which means he would have to return in slightly less than four months from what was described as a 4-6 month injury.

But the early indications are that it’s at least possible that Hutchinson could do it. Often players who suffer serious broken bones also have injuries to ligaments, nerves and arteries that are additional complications, but Hutchinson does not. Getting to the Super Bowl without their best defensive player would be a tall order, but if the Lions can do it, Hutchinson may have recovered enough to take the field with them.