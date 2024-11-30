Alec Pierce is expected to play Sunday

The Colts ruled Josh Downs out on Friday, but there’s better injury news at receiver on Saturday.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that Alec Pierce is expected to play against the Patriots. Pierce was listed as questionable with a foot injury when Downs was scratched due to a shoulder injury.

The Colts added another wide receiver option by elevating Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. They also called up guard Mark Glowinski and both players will revert back after facing the Pats.

Guard Atonio Mafi was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and linebacker Liam Anderson was waived to round out the day’s moves in Indianapolis.