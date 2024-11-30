 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alec Pierce is expected to play Sunday

  
Published November 30, 2024 05:14 PM

The Colts ruled Josh Downs out on Friday, but there’s better injury news at receiver on Saturday.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that Alec Pierce is expected to play against the Patriots. Pierce was listed as questionable with a foot injury when Downs was scratched due to a shoulder injury.

The Colts added another wide receiver option by elevating Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. They also called up guard Mark Glowinski and both players will revert back after facing the Pats.

Guard Atonio Mafi was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and linebacker Liam Anderson was waived to round out the day’s moves in Indianapolis.