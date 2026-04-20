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Alec Pierce will sit out offseason program after ankle surgery

  
Published April 20, 2026 01:14 PM

Wide receiver Alec Pierce signed a four-year extension to stay with the Colts last month, but he won’t be taking part in the team’s offseason program.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard told reporters at a Monday press conference that Pierce had ankle surgery after dealing with pain throughout the 2025 season. Pierce is on a three-month recovery timetable, so the team is expecting to have him back on the field at training camp this summer.

Ballard said there was conversation about the injury before Pierce signed his new deal and they do not expect there to be any long-term impact on his play.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) are among the other Colts players making their way back to full strength ahead of the 2026 season. The Colts hope to have all three of them in the lineup for Week 1 this fall.