Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams don’t practice for Bengals

  
Published January 18, 2023 11:25 AM
January 16, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the state of the Bengals offense after the unit struggled against the Ravens and now face a big Divisional Round test at the Bills.

The Bengals called right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams week-to-week because of injuries heading into this week and Wednesday’s practice report brought little reason to think that either player will be ready to go against the Bills this Sunday.

Cappa and Williams both sat out the team’s first practice of the week. Cappa is dealing with an ankle injury that also kept him out against the Ravens in the Wild Card round and Williams left that 24-17 win with a dislocated kneecap.

Max Scharping played in place of Cappa and Jackson Carman took over for Williams. The Bengals are also starting Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle in place of La’el Collins.

Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (rest) were also out of practice. Cornerback Eli Apple (neck), defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder), and safety Michael Thomas (hamstring) were full participants in practice.