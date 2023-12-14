Alex Highsmith, Isaac Seumalo questionable for Steelers

T.J. Watt has cleared the concussion protocol and he’s set to play against the Colts on Saturday afternoon, but the Steelers may be down another edge rusher.

Alex Highsmith remains in the protocol and he’s listed as questionable to play this weekend. Highsmith was listed as limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but he returned for a full practice on Friday so he could clear the final steps in time to get the green light against Indianpolis.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo is the only other Steelers player listed as questionable. Seumalo is dealing with a shoulder injury and Nate Herbig is listed as his backup on the team’s depth chart.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out earlier this week with an ankle injury. Mitch Trubisky will make his second straight start.