 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alex Highsmith “moving in the right direction” for Week 1

  
Published August 26, 2025 07:50 AM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered updates on a pair of edge rushers recovering from injuries on Monday.

Alex Highsmith did not play in the preseason after suffering a groin injury during a training camp practice, but is back on the field as August winds down and Tomlin made it sound like he’ll be ready to go for the Jets in Week 1.

“I like his level of competition and participation,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “I think he was almost a full participant today, and so it’s moving in the right direction.”

Nick Herbig’s outlook is a bit cloudier. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team’s second preseason game and Tomlin said “we’ll know as we get closer to it” if Herbig is able to play in the opener.

Rookie quarterback Will Howard has been out with a hand injury and Tomlin said he’s close to making a full return to practice. The sixth-round pick is behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the team’s depth chart.