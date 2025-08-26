Alex Highsmith “moving in the right direction” for Week 1

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered updates on a pair of edge rushers recovering from injuries on Monday.

Alex Highsmith did not play in the preseason after suffering a groin injury during a training camp practice, but is back on the field as August winds down and Tomlin made it sound like he’ll be ready to go for the Jets in Week 1.

“I like his level of competition and participation,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “I think he was almost a full participant today, and so it’s moving in the right direction.”

Nick Herbig’s outlook is a bit cloudier. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team’s second preseason game and Tomlin said “we’ll know as we get closer to it” if Herbig is able to play in the opener.

Rookie quarterback Will Howard has been out with a hand injury and Tomlin said he’s close to making a full return to practice. The sixth-round pick is behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the team’s depth chart.