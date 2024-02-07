Alex Tanney joining Colts as offensive passing game coordinator

Shane Steichen and Alex Tanney worked together with the Eagles and they’ll be back together in Indianapolis this season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Tanney is leaving the Eagles for a job with the Colts and James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports that he will be the team’s passing game coordinator. Boyd also reports that the Colts are hiring Justin Hamilton as their assistant defensive backs coach.

Tanney wrapped up his playing career with the Giants in 2020 and became the Eagles’ offensive quality control coach the next year. He was the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 and moved up to quarterbacks coach in 2023 when Brian Johnson succeeded Steichen as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hamilton was a defensive quality control coach with the Titans in 2023 and spent five seasons on Virginia Tech’s staff as well.