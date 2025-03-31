Alexander Mattison excited about Dolphins’ offense, vows to bring more physicality

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has emphasized speed in building his offense, but new Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison says he was brought in to add some power.

Mattison said he talked to McDaniel when he signed with the Dolphins and knows he was brought in to add a physical element to what the Dolphins do.

“I was excited about coming over,” Mattison said. “It’s one of those things you look at. It’s an exciting offense. It’s an exciting team to be a part of. So, definitely is one of those things where I look at it and I see a lot of benefits for me being a part of this offense. And of course, you know, he told me to bring my big boy pads down to South Beach. So I understand, you know, I’m going to bring a different level of physicality. And that’s what’s expected of me and what I need to bring to the table. So, yeah, I’m excited about that part as well.”

The Dolphins have struggled in short-yardage running, and Mattison said he thinks that’s an area where he can help them improve.

“I do know that, you know, the physicality and me being a bigger bruiser type of back is something that was mentioned when we talked,” Mattison said. So yeah, definitely expect to be in a role of using my pads and using my physicality and bringing that little spark to the offense.”

Mattison spent last year in Las Vegas and averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry, but the Dolphins aren’t asking him to make big plays. They’re asking him to pick up the tough yards. And that’s something Mattison is confident he can do.