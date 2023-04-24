 Skip navigation
Allen Robinson: If you’re a fork, you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time

  
Published April 24, 2023 09:31 AM
The Steelers added Allen Robinson in large part to give their receivers room a veteran presence .

Robinson, who’s recovering from a foot injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season, told reporters in an introductory press conference on Monday that he’s looking forward to the opportunity to excel with Pittsburgh.

Last season with the Rams was difficult for Robinson for multiple reasons. For whatever reason he did not develop much chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford. And Robinson made it seem like he was pretty unsatisfied with what his role ended up being with Los Angeles.

If you’re a fork , you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time,” Robinson said channeling the NBA’s Patrick Beverley , via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games last season. He was on the field for 12 games with Chicago in 2021 and caught 38 passes for 410 yards with one TD.

Despite missing several games due to injury over the last two seasons, Robinson feels like he can be effective with Pittsburgh in 2023.

“I feel like I have a lot of football left in me ,” Robinson said. “My route-running ability, being able to get active in the red zone and things like that, I felt good about last year.”

A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson has caught 528 passes for 6,748 yards with 43 touchdowns for the Jaguars, Bears, and Rams. He’s reached 1,000 yards three times in his career.