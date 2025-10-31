Alvin Kamara questionable to face the Rams

Rookie Tyler Shough will be starting at quarterback for the Saints in Sunday’s game against the Rams, but it remains to be seen if he will have running back Alvin Kamara with him in the backfield.

Kamara has been limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury and head coach Kellen Moore said on Friday that he will be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Kamara has 100 carries for 363 yards and a touchdown as well as 27 catches for 147 yards.

Moore said he thinks that Kamara is trending in the right direction. He said that’s also true for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) and cornerback Alontae Taylor (shoulder), but both of them will also be listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Saints’ inactive list will carry final word on all three players. It will be released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in Los Angeles.