Alvin Kamara suspended three games

  
Published August 4, 2023 02:39 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to discuss possible league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy and we learned that punishment on Friday.

The NFL announced Kamara has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season. The Saints open with home games against the Titans and Packers sandwiched around a trip to Carolina.

Kamara faced felony charges for battery in Las Vegas from an incident in February 2022, but pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge to settle the case. He also settled a civil case brought by the man who accused Kamara and three other men of attacking him.

Kamara can practice with the Saints until the first week of the regular season and he can take part in the team’s preseason games.

Jamaal Williams, third-round pick Kendre Miller, Eno Benjamin, and Ellis Merriweather are the other running backs for the Saints.