Alvin Kamara’s three touchdowns have Saints on top of Cowboys 35-16 at halftime

The Cowboys cannot stop Alvin Kamara and the Saints. Or they haven’t so far.

Dallas will need some big adjustments on defense at halftime, having allowed 310 yards and five touchdowns on five Saints possessions in the first half. The Cowboys headed into the locker room trailing 35-16, having tied the team record for most points allowed in the first half of a game.

Kamara has three touchdowns, rushing for scores of 5 and 12 yards and catching a 57-yard pass for a score. He has nine carries for 60 yards and his one catch.

Rashid Shaheed caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr, who is 9-of-11 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also has a 1-yard touchdown run.

Shaheed has four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Chris Olave has three catches for 68 yards.

The Cowboys have scored on all but one possession — a Paulson Adebo pick of Dak Prescott — and have 226 yards, but they have only one touchdown. CeeDee Lamb caught a 65-yard touchdown from Prescott.

Prescott is 17-of-23 for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Lamb has four catches for 90 yards and the score.