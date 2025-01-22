Amari Cooper on his lack of involvement: Winning is the only thing that matters

The Bills touted Amari Cooper as a true No. 1 wide receiver when they traded for him Oct. 15. It hasn’t worked out that way.

He made 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season games, with a single-game high of 95 yards.

In the postseason, Cooper has done even less.

He had two catches for 8 yards in the wild card round against the Broncos and no catches on one target in the divisional round against the Ravens. Cooper, though, is unbothered by his lack of stats.

He’s just grateful to be going to his first championship game.

“I’m very satisfied,” Cooper said Wednesday, via Karl Rasmussen of SI.com. “I’ve never been this far in the playoffs. Obviously, every receiver wants to have 10, 20 catches a game, but that’s not always how the cookie crumbles, and it’s not always the most beneficial thing for the team. . . . Winning is obviously way more important, and there’s many ways to win. We’re getting a job done, so absolutely no complaints from me, because that’s all I truly want. I’ve had it every other way and haven’t really reached the pinnacle of the sport how I would’ve liked.”

Cooper was 1-4 in the postseason before this season, having previously made the playoffs with the Raiders, Cowboys and Browns.