Amid lingering hold-in, Bengals list Trey Hendrickson as co-third stringer

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to hold in, not practicing while he awaits a contract.

The Bengals presumably aren’t thrilled with that. One potential piece of evidence comes from his placement on the initial 2025 depth chart.

Hendrickson is listed as a co-third stringer, behind Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample.

Through it all, the Bengals and Hedrickson have yet to come to terms on a new contract. Albert Breer of SI.com recently reported that the Bengals have moved their offer beyond $30 million per year. The issue remains the structure and the guarantees.

That was the issue last year with the Bengals and receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The APY would have put him at the top of the market. The structure was distinctly subpar.

It’s unclear whether the Bengals are fining Hendrickson for not practicing. It is clear that the start of the season is coming soon. And that the Bengals need to reverse their trend of starting seasons slowly.

Having Hendrickson signed and sealed and ready to get some sacks would be very helpful to the effort.