Amid ongoing holdout, Chris Jones posts cryptic tweet

As the holdout by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones lingers, Jones has posted a message.

“KC... I love you,” Jones said.

Unless Jones is showing appreciation for the frontman of the Sunshine Band, Jones is saying something to Kansas City.

The import isn’t clear. If he expressing his love for the city where he has played his entire NFL career because he finally has a new deal? Or is he on his way out (after all, the Chiefs said they have “no intention” to trade him, a common precursor to a deal)?

Or is he just trying to get Kansas City on his side as he hunkers down?

Regardless, the holdout continues. Unless we’ll soon be finding out that it’s over.

The overriding question is where Jones will fall in the gap between a cluster of young defensive tackles making in the range of $22.5 million to $23.5 million per year, and Aaron Donald’s top-of-market $31.67 million annually.