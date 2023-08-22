Amon-Ra St. Brown “doing great,” won’t play this week

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown won’t be playing this week, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much concern about his ankle.

St. Brown got hurt in practice last week and did not play against the Jaguars last Saturday. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell gave a positive update on St. Brown’s condition while adding that the team had never planned to have the wideout in the lineup against the Panthers.

“He’s doing good, he’s doing good. We weren’t going to play him in Carolina, but he’s doing great,” Campbell said, via the team.

St. Brown was not the only Lions receiver to get injured last week. Jameson Williams hurt his hamstring and his six-game suspension means that he won’t be joining St. Brown in the lineup to open up the regular season.