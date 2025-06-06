Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions’ mindset is Super Bowl or bust

The Lions have won the NFC North each of the past two seasons. They went 12-5 in 2023 and reached the NFC Championship Game and followed that with a 15-2 regular season in 2024 before being upset in the divisional round.

The Lions desperately want to get where they’ve never been.

All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said the team’s mindset is “Super Bowl or nothing.”

“At this point, we want to win a Super Bowl; that’s it,” St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Obviously, we’ve got to make the playoffs to win the Super Bowl, but that’s understood by everyone, so, we want to win the Super Bowl. Plain and simple.”

The Lions have one of the league’s toughest schedules and play five prime-time games as well as games on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Lions coach Dan Campbell and St. Brown both said they are ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited for the way it’s laid out. I love the home games. I love the road games. I love the night games -- not as much,” Campbell said. “We’ve got some 1 o’clock [games] this year, which is good, but we’ll be ready. I don’t care how it lines up. We’ve got to be ready to go, and we will be.”

The Lions will have to overcome the loss of both coordinators, several other assistant coaches and their center, Frank Ragnow, who announced his retirement this week.