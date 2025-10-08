Amon-Ra St. Brown misses practice with a wrist injury

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown popped up on the Lions’ injury report Wednesday.

St. Brown did not take part in practice due to a wrist injury. It’s a new injury for St. Brown, who has 35 catches for 406 yards and a league-high six touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season. His status for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs will be closely watched for the rest of the week.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) remains out after missing last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (neck), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder), running back Sione Vaki (hamstring), and linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) were also out of practice.

Safety Brian Branch (ankle) was a limited participant and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) was a full participant.