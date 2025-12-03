Amon-Ra St. Brown officially questionable for Lions-Cowboys on Thursday

At this point, it’s still unclear whether or not the Lions will have receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for Thursday’s matchup with the Cowboys.

St. Brown is officially questionable for the game that will start Week 14 after being listed as a non-participant on all three injury reports this week.

The receiver told reporters on Tuesday that it’s “up in the air” whether or not he’ll be on the field this week after suffering an ankle injury in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers.

St. Brown leads the Lions with 75 receptions, 884 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Even if St. Brown plays, Detroit will be shorthanded in several positions. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), tight end Brock Wright (neck), and tight end Shane Zylstra (knee) have been ruled out.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), guard Kayode Awosika (foot), defensive back Brian Branch (toe/ankle), center Graham Glasgow (knee), right tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder), and running back Sione Vaki (thumb) are all questionable.