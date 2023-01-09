 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amy Adams Strunk: I’d like to have a G.M. as soon as possible, but we won’t rush the process

  
Published January 9, 2023 05:47 AM
nbc_pft_titansjags_230109
January 9, 2023 09:09 AM
Trevor Lawrence has gotten the Jaguars back to the playoffs, and now Mike Florio and Myles Simmons can't wait to watch his showdown with Justin Herbert on Wild Card Weekend.

The Titans elected to fire General Manager on Dec. 6, back when the team was still 7-5 and looked headed for a third consecutive AFC South crown.

But then the bottom fell out and Tennessee finished 7-10, its first losing season since going 3-13 back in 2015.

Owner Amy Adams Strunk said in an interview with Jim Wyatt of the team’s website that interviews are expected to begin this week for the open position.

“We’ve been working on it for at least four weeks now ,” Strunk said. “I’d like to have a G.M. as soon as possible, but we’re not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we’re going to see where these interviews take us.”

Strunk noted that the team has “cast a wide net” in terms of candidates for the search, including in-house candidates Ryan Cowden, the current VP of player personnel, and Monti Ossenfort, the current director of player personnel. Strunk said she’s looking for an “exceptional talent evaluator” who is also “exceptional at roster building.”

Strunk will lead the search committee with a few other representatives from the top of the club’s front office. Head coach Mike Vrabel will also be involved at some point in the process.

That’s important because Strunk wants collaboration and everyone to be on the same page.

“The G.M. and the head coach are going to report to me, but as an organization, we expect a culture of working together,” Strunk said. “I think collaboration amongst all of us is going to be important to take that next step in the goal of winning a championship. The two of them are going to report to me, but the two of them are going to be working together to get us the best team we can possibly have.”

The Titans reached the AFC title game in the 2019 season but haven’t won a postseason game since.