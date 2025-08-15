 Skip navigation
Andre Johnson loses Hall of Fame ring to burglars

  
Published August 15, 2025 10:18 AM

Current and former pro athletes continue to be targeted by thieves.

Via Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle, Hall of Fame receiver Andre Johnson recently was victimized by burglars. Among other things, his Hall of Fame ring was stolen.

“Andre Johnson is my brother,” rapper and Houston native Lil Keke said on Instagram. “He’s the first Houston Texan Hall of Famer. He dedicated his life here, his career here, and also he resides here as a Houstonian — that makes it much, much more important. Man, we family and this is a family message. Over the weekend somebody broke into my brother’s home, took some items that represent his legacy, represent his dedication, his hard work, his family. We need to recover that and get that back.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Last year, a crime ring targeted multiple pro athletes, entering their residences when they were away for games. Eventually justice caught up with them.

Whether justice catches up with those who stole Johnson’s Hall of Fame ring remains to be seen. It would probably be better for police to get them first. If Johnson finds them, they may end up experiencing the Cortland Finnegan treatment.