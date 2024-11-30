Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football General Manager

Andrew Luck is going back to school.

Luck will be returning to Stanford to serve as the General Manager of the football program at his alma mater. Luck played quarterback at Stanford from 2008-2011 and the Colts made him the first pick of the 2012 draft. He retired ahead of the 2019 season after a series of injuries and never returned to the field.

Luck’s new role will involve managing the coaching staff, roster and recruiting as well as overseeing aspects of the financial engine that supports the program.

“I’m excited,” Luck told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We’re undoubtedly the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.”

Stanford fell to 3-9 on Friday with a loss to San Jose State.