Andrew Thomas opens Giants camp on the PUP list

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas does not have the green light to start practicing yet.

The Giants announced that Thomas has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Thomas only played six games last season before having foot surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury.

Thomas has missed 18 games over the last two seasons and having him healthy is essential to the Giants’ hopes of having a better offensive line this season.

The Giants also placed running back Eric Gray on the PUP list and linebacker Victor Dimukeje is on the non-football injury list. They waived safety Anthony Johnson to make room for newly signed safety K’Von Wallce.