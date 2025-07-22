Giants sign S K’Von Wallace

The Giants have added a veteran defensive player at the start of training camp.

New York announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety K’Von Wallace.

Wallace, 27, spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in nine games, recording 15 total tackles and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 21 percent of defensive snaps and 53 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

An Eagles fourth-round pick in 2020, Wallace has appeared in 71 career games with 19 starts for Philadelphia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Seattle.