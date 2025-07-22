 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign S K’Von Wallace

  
Published July 22, 2025 01:51 PM

The Giants have added a veteran defensive player at the start of training camp.

New York announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety K’Von Wallace.

Wallace, 27, spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in nine games, recording 15 total tackles and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 21 percent of defensive snaps and 53 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

An Eagles fourth-round pick in 2020, Wallace has appeared in 71 career games with 19 starts for Philadelphia, Arizona, Tennessee, and Seattle.