Andy Dalton: “Always fun” to go against the Bengals

Andy Dalton’s move into the starting quarterback job for the Panthers adds a little something to Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Dalton spent his first nine seasons as the quarterback of the Bengals and he took the team to the playoffs four times while compiling a winning record during his starts for the team. The Bengals moved on when they had a chance to select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in 2020, which left Dalton to move on to the backup quarterback era of his career.

That era took a turn with last week’s benching of Bryce Young and it gives Dalton a chance to face off with his first NFL team. It’s an opportunity that Burrow said he welcomes when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be nice to catch up with them and get to see them,” Dalton said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “When you see Cincy on the schedule — I’ve had it every year except last year. So, it’s always fun to get the opportunity to go up against them.”

As Dalton notes, it’s not his first time facing the Bengals. He beat them while playing for the Cowboys and Bears, but took a loss while starting for the Saints in 2022. If he can pilot the Panthers to a win this weekend, he’d send his old team to an 0-4 record while continuing to pump some hope into what looked like a lost cause in Carolina at this time last week.