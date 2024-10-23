Andy Dalton doesn’t participate in open portion of Panthers practice

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t need any emergency treatment after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday, but he did get checked out by the team’s medical department and it appears he was shaken up enough to need a little time to rest.

Reporters at the open portion of Panthers practice on Wednesday shared pictures of Dalton standing to the side and watching the rest of the team go through drills.

The Panthers have not released an injury report yet, so there’s no official word on Dalton’s condition. The report and head coach Dave Canales should provide more of an update before the day is out.

When Dalton is out, Bryce Young gets the work with the first team and the former starter would presumably be in line to face the Broncos if Dalton is at any risk of missing the game.